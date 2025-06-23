UFU urge MLAs for critical climate solution

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says MLAs need to create a pathway to support Northern Ireland farm families to continue to tackle climate change as majority support for unrealistic targets in 2022, has resulted in another unrealistic policy being enforced on agriculture – the Climate Action Plan.

The UFU has said that local farmers are already under enormous pressure with inheritance tax and the Nutrients Action Programme proposals, and now, DAERA has added to that strain with the release of the Climate Action Plan despite being warned about timing.

Commenting, UFU president William Irvine said: “With the major issues that farmers are currently trying to manage, in particular IHT and NAP, many are feeling like there’s not much of a future for their farm. Despite UFU raising huge concern about the mental strain farmers are under, DAERA have went ahead and thrown the Climate Action Plan at them too.

“In 2022, the majority of MLAs voted through deeply flawed climate legislation with unrealistic targets, ignoring the clear, independent and expert advice of the Climate Change Committee. This Climate Action Plan is the result of that decision, and the blame lies solely with Stormont as Civil Servants then had to create a plan to meet the targets that were agreed on by the NI Assembly.

UFU president William Irvine

“What needs to be made very clear is that we know climate action needs to be taken. Farmers have and will continue to play their part in caring for the environment and tackling climate change, but this legislation is kicking them when they’re already struggling. Instead of being supported to work hand-in-hand with nature and create sustainable farm businesses, farmers feel like they’re being pushed over the edge completely. They are only human and it’s completely unjust that they’re being expected to carry this massive responsibility single handily.

"Every single one of us and all sectors of NI society need to reflect on how we’re affecting climate change and contribute to the solution.

“We refuse to accept impracticable policies to meet unworkable targets that should have never been passed in the first place. Our MLAs must find a way to protect family farms and rural communities, both of which are vital for the economy.”