UFU welcome YFCU as corporate member

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott pictured with YFCU chief executive officer Derek Lough.

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union is pleased to welcome the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster on board as its newest corporate member.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The YFCU was established in 1929 and is Northern Ireland’s largest rural youth organisation with over 3,600 members, encouraging individual development and provides a social outlet for rural communities through competitions and events.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said: “I am delighted to welcome the YFCU as a corporate member. The UFU has a long-standing relationship with the YFCU and work on many agricultural related initiatives such as the UFU next generation forum - it is only right that we further cement this close connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the UFU, we strongly believe that young people are the future of our industry, and it is essential to provide them with the skills, knowledge, and resources to succeed in their future career. We hope that through this corporate membership we can assist YFCU members to strive to do this and support rural young people. The UFU is a grass roots organisation and a lot of UFU staff and members began their life in agriculture with this organisation, and being corporate members will give the YFCU members access to our corporate members and allow them to build on existing and new relationships.”

YFCU chief executive officer Derek Lough added: “We are supporting the UFU to achieve their objective of making Northern Ireland family farms viable and sustainable. We recognise that many of our current members will be primary producers either now or in the future and we can help amplify their voices through UFU structures. It also allows us to broaden our reach to the rest of the industry and highlight the work that we are doing in rural communities.”

For more information on YFCU clubs and activities, visit www.yfcu.org or contact 028 9037 0713.