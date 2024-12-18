UFU welcomes motion in support of NI sheep sector

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has welcomed the motion ‘supporting upland sheep farmers’ which was brought forward by Sinn Féin and amended by the DUP during a recent Assembly (25 November).

MLAs called on DAERA Minister Andrew Muir to outline his plans to support and safeguard the future viability of sheep farming.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “As lobbying efforts continue to get sheep support in place, the Assembly’s recognition of the vital role of the sheep sector in NI, especially in less favoured areas, is a very positive development.

"MLAs also acknowledged that improving efficiency and resilience can help reduce the carbon footprint of ewes across all land types. However, the sustainability and development of the sector is being put at risk due to a lack of support under the future agricultural policy. Sheep farmers across the region are still set to lose out on 17% of their BPS with no way to make up for the shortfall, as many farm severely disadvantaged land which is not suitable for growing crops or raising cattle.”

The Assembly referenced the views and recommendations of the NI Sheep Industry Taskforce which the DAERA Minister endorsed, and encouraged further engagement with the group.

“Minister Muir outlined that any decision to introduce new policies or programmes will be in the context of budget availability within the ear-marked farm support funding envelope, and that proper consideration needs to be given to developing new programmes that pursue genetic improvement in sheep, increase capital investment and encourage effective land management.

“As part of the NI Sheep Industry Taskforce, the UFU is committed to working with the DAERA Minister to secure targeted support to allow us to improve sheep health and welfare, genetics, sustainable land management, biodiversity, bespoke sheep capital investment measures and sheep research. Focusing on these areas will increase the sheep sector’s productivity, environmental sustainability, resilience and create an effective functioning supply chain. The benefits of which will filter into our rural communities, the natural environment and wider economy.”