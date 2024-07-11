UK farm assurance review - call for evidence from farmers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The project, jointly set up by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and AHDB, along with NFU Cymru, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and NFU Scotland (NFUS), will focus on repurposing UK farm assurance for a post-Brexit world.
The independent review of the UK Farm Assurance System is planned to report at the end of this year. The Commissioners leading this review have now issued an online survey that can be completed by any farmer in the UK, from any sector that will help provide evidence for the review and will assist in the development of its recommendations.
Dr David Llewellyn, the Lead Commissioner has said: “We are seeking views, in a variety of ways, across the UK agri-food industry, but this is your chance to tell us your experiences of farm assurance so that we hear directly from the farming community. The survey will take around 10 – 15 minutes to complete.
"The survey can be found at: https://app.onlinesurveys.jisc.ac.uk/s/promaraf-2021/the-uk-farm-assurance-review. We are really looking forward to the participation in this survey of as many farmers as possible, as part of their contribution to this important review.
"Our evidence gathering will also involve direct engagement by the Commissioners with other key stakeholders. By responding directly to the Commissioners and not to the sponsors of the review, we intend to ensure that our work will be both independent and transparent and that we can hear from a wide cross section of stakeholders in farm assurance systems from across the UK”, concluded Dr Llewellyn.