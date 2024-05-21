Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Unionist motion debated today in the NI Assembly on the potential difficulties to obtain veterinary medicines after the end of 2025 has been approved.

UUP agriculture, environment & rural affairs spokesperson Tom Elliott MLA said: “Northern Ireland is facing a severe crisis with the loss of a large number of veterinary medicines at the end of next year unless a solution is agreed between the UK government and European Union.

“With the potential loss of up to 50% of veterinary medicines come 2026 the situation is critical.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Witnesses to the Lords enquiry outlined the likely serious economic effects for their respective industries, primarily farming and agrifood, but also for show animals such as horses and companion animals (pets). As a number of the witnesses pointed out, the rural economy is an essential part of the social fabric of Northern Ireland and anything which affects the economic viability of this industry may have serious social as well as economic consequences.

MLA Tom Elliott

“Industry experts were also keen to stress the link between animal and human health, particularly for food-producing animals. Serious concerns were raised from witnesses that the loss of veterinary medicines may have consequences for public health in Northern Ireland and on the island of Ireland.

“Questions have been raised on whether a solution could be found to veterinary medicines which is comparable to that reached between the UK and the EU on human medicines in the Windsor Framework in February/March 2023. It would be helpful if the UK government sought an extension to the current grace period to allow time to put in place any agreement that may be found and allow the industry time to prepare for such changes.

“The British Agricultural Bureau (BAB) said that a “similar solution to that implemented for human medicines could be considered i.e. medicines with a valid marketing authorisation in GB can be supplied to Northern Ireland.” It added that: “Any solution must also respect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK single market.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This regulatory approach is based on an existing EU directive. It ensures patients in NI can access prescription only medicines at the same time as patients in GB. All these medicinal products will have met the authorised stringent requirements for safety and quality.

“Doctors, pharmacists, and patients in NI do not need to do anything differently to prescribe or access medicines through this route. It is a legal measure to help support supply chains into NI where required.