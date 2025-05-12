Use of ‘UK’ Prefixed livestock identification tags ending soon

DAERA is reminding all livestock keepers that from 30 June 2025 only 'XI' prefixed tags can be used to identify newborn cattle, sheep, and goats.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “Since 24 June 2024, only 'XI' prefixed tags could be purchased from tag suppliers however, DAERA facilitated an additional 12-month transitional period for livestock keepers to use up any stocks of ‘UK’ tags that they may hold.

“As we approach the end of this transitional period on 30 June 2025, livestock keepers are encouraged to use up any remaining ‘UK’ tags. From this date, unused ‘UK’ prefixed tags will become obsolete and keepers will not be able to use them to identify their animals.”

DAERA continues to recommend that 'XI' prefixed tags are applied to all newborn animals if it is likely that the animal will be exported to outside the UK in the future. Otherwise, they may have to be re-identified prior to export.

Animals identified in Northern Ireland with 'UK' tags prior to the 30 June 2025, which are remaining within the UK, will not need to be re-identified with 'XI' tags.

Exporters to the Republic of Ireland are reminded that from 30 June 2025, all sheep must be identified with 'XI' tags prior to their export, including any previously identified with 'UK' tags with the re-identification being recorded in the flock register. Keepers may wish to consider identifying all sheep going to market with ‘XI’ tags to ensure they are eligible for purchase for export. However, cattle identified with 'UK' tags prior to 30 June 2025 can still be exported to Ireland after this date without being re-identified with 'XI' tags.

Exporters to continental Europe are reminded that all livestock must be identified with 'XI' tags prior to their export. Any such animals previously tagged with 'UK' tags must be re-identified with 'XI' tags. For cattle, this must be done under veterinary supervision.

More information on this change, including a set of Q&As, is available from the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/introduction-identification-registration-and-movement-animals.