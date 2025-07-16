Watch TV legend Julian Simmons take the wheel of a John Deere ahead of his Farmer's Bash stint

Local legend Julian Simmons shows off his tractor driving skills

Hold onto your hay bales! Northern Ireland’s beloved broadcaster and larger-than-life personality Julian Simmons has taken on an unlikely new challenge – learning how to drive a tractor and trailer – as part of the build-up to this year’s Farmer’s Bash Weekender!

Captured in all its glory by FarmFLiX, the official agri media partner for the event, Julian’s light-hearted “driving lessons” feature his trademark wit, a few hairy moments behind the wheel, and plenty of countryside craic. The video, which premieres on FarmFLiX, gives fans a hilarious preview of what’s to come at Ireland’s biggest celebration of country music and rural life.

You can catch Julian – and maybe even hear more about his tractor escapades – at the hugely-popular Farmer’s Bash Weekender, taking place 9th & 10th August at Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast.

Now a full-blown two-day outdoor festival, the Farmer’s Bash Weekender features multiple stages, a massive lineup of country, folk, and rock acts, and an electric atmosphere that draws fans from across Ireland and beyond. From the music to the machinery, it’s the ultimate celebration of rural culture.

And thanks to FarmFLiX, fans won’t miss a moment. As the official agri media partner, they’ll be on the ground capturing exclusive content, artist interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and plenty of tractor action to share with their huge online farming community.

Whether you're coming for the music, the craic, or just to see if Julian really can reverse a trailer, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

All ages event!

Final Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.ie More info: https://farmersbash.com