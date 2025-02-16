Water friendly farming workshops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union and River Trust are seeking farmers to help in the review and improvement of the River Trust’s Farm Water and Environment Plan, which is used by River Trust Farm Advisers when completing advisory farm visits relating to water quality.

​The Farm Water and Environment Plan (FWEP) is a confidential document held only by the farmer and the River Trust. It looks at the farm (land and yard), the business aims, assets (agricultural and environmental), and recommends changes in farming practices which might be adopted to make the business more sustainable while helping to protect water quality, species and habitats in the associated catchment.

The plan may identify specific measures which can be supported through grant aid (20 – 100%) available through the River Trust. Grant aid is only available to farms in receipt of a Farm Water and Environment Plan (FWEP).

The review workshops will last approximately two hours and be held at the times and venues listed below:

The Ulster Farmers’ Union and River Trust are seeking farmers to help in the review and improvement of the River Trust’s Farm Water and Environment Plan. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

- An Cregan, 18 February 2025 10.30am – 12.30pm

- Burrendale Hotel, 20 February 2025 10.30am -12.30pm

- Glarryford Hall, 24 February, 10:30am - 12:30pm

Applicants must be active farmers with a DAERA Business ID and acceptance will be prioritised on date of receipt. A limited number of spaces will be reserved for those who have recently had a Farm Water and Environment Plan (FWEP) completed for their own business.

Participants will be eligible for a payment of £60 per session and will also be provided with a light lunch at the end of the session. Applications should be made to Kate Ryan at UFU by emailing [email protected] or phoning 02890370222.