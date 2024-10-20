Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multi-agency partners have continued to meet over the weekend in preparation for Storm Ashley which is forecast to bring strong winds until midnight tonight, Sunday 20 October.

The Met Office has issued an AMBER warning for strong and disruptive winds from 1pm until 8pm for Counties Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry and north Antrim. All counties remain under a YELLOW, medium impact warning until midnight.

These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides and large waves can generate a tidal surge which may cause some disruption.

Staff from all agencies have continued to monitor the situation through the weekend and are ready and prepared to respond to any impacts. The weather conditions could lead to debris on the roads, fallen trees and spray or large waves on exposed and vulnerable coastal areas. Due to the potential for large waves, flooding of coastal roads is also possible - please remember not to drive through flood water.

Temporary tidal flood defences (which are part of Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme) have been deployed as a preventative measure along the River Lagan in the vicinity of Lockview Road/Cutters due to Storm Ashley in advance of high tide. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused to people travelling in the area. Rivers staff will continue to monitor high tides at sensitive locations along the coast over the weekend.

Traffic disruption is possible so please plan ahead, stay up to date with the latest weather and travel advice, consider if your journey is necessary and take extra care if travelling. Advice and information on the current weather warnings is available at: Strong winds weather warning - information and advice. It may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place. Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. Remember to reduce your speed, stay well behind the vehicle in front, remain focused and always wear your seatbelt. Traffic information can be found at: TrafficWatchNI - Home . You can report an obstruction at: Report an obstruction on a road or street | nidirect or call the 24-hour number on 0300 200 7899.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) is advising the public not to visit affected Forests, Country Parks and Nature Reserves in the affected areas until the high winds subside. There is an increased likelihood and risk associated with falling branches and debris. The Department will endeavour to reinstate any affected public access as soon as possible.

Monitoring of river levels and tidal surges has been ongoing and will continue until the weather warning has elapsed. Rivers teams remain on standby and have been checking and clearing drainage screens and other assets. Regional Community Resilience Groups have also been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations.

The power of water is often on show during a storm as waves crash against harbour walls, piers and cliffs. It looks spectacular but surges can easily sweep a person off their feet and into trouble. All it takes is one wave to drag you out to sea – a dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life. If you see someone get carried away by a wave, call 999 and ask for Coastguard.

NIE Networks is reminding the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment and report it immediately to the Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Members of the public should never approach a broken pole or electricity line.

Should customers experience a power cut they can check for updates at Powercheck NI (powercheck.nienetworks.co.uk) and report the fault online or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.