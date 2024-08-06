The ongoing issue of Blue-Green Algae has re-emerged again, with reports late last week that the problem is back with a vengence.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And some experts have warned that the re-emergence of the algae could be even worse than last year which affected waters right to the North Coast.

Fingers of blame have been pointed at the agriculture sector, big business and water treatment works, and the introduction of Zebra Mussels to the lough has undoubtedly had a major negative effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir has launched Phase one of the Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI).

Blue-Green Algae on Lough Neagh. Pic: BBC

The Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae SBRI is being developed to explore potential solutions to treat and reduce Blue-Green Algae blooms without impacting the natural environment of Lough Neagh and associated Northern Ireland water ways.

The SBRI has two phases and will be expected to follow the standard approach:

Phase one: Five applicants selected to develop proof of concepts. A total funding package of £450k has been secured via DAERA and the Department for the Economy (DfE) through its SBRI Challenge Fund for Phase one; and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase two: Two to three concepts selected and developed as potential pilot solutions.

This is just part of a 37 point action plan published earlier this year with the aim of tackling the ongoing issue.

In recent statements Mr Muir has also said the former ‘Going for Growth’ strategy which pushed the industry towards intensification has also contributed to the problem of Blue-Green Algae.

So how do we go about solving the problem?

To join in the debate, post your thoughts in the comment section below.