What is the best way to tackle the Blue-Green Algae problem at Lough Neagh?
And some experts have warned that the re-emergence of the algae could be even worse than last year which affected waters right to the North Coast.
Fingers of blame have been pointed at the agriculture sector, big business and water treatment works, and the introduction of Zebra Mussels to the lough has undoubtedly had a major negative effect.
On Monday Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir has launched Phase one of the Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI).
The Lough Neagh: Blue-Green Algae SBRI is being developed to explore potential solutions to treat and reduce Blue-Green Algae blooms without impacting the natural environment of Lough Neagh and associated Northern Ireland water ways.
The SBRI has two phases and will be expected to follow the standard approach:
Phase one: Five applicants selected to develop proof of concepts. A total funding package of £450k has been secured via DAERA and the Department for the Economy (DfE) through its SBRI Challenge Fund for Phase one; and
Phase two: Two to three concepts selected and developed as potential pilot solutions.
This is just part of a 37 point action plan published earlier this year with the aim of tackling the ongoing issue.
In recent statements Mr Muir has also said the former ‘Going for Growth’ strategy which pushed the industry towards intensification has also contributed to the problem of Blue-Green Algae.
So how do we go about solving the problem?
So how do we go about solving the problem?
