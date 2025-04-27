Women in agriculture profile featuring Sophie Thompson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Place you call home: Donemana, County Tyrone.

​Occupation: Agriculture account manager at Dunbia/Dawn Meats.

Farming commodity: Beef and sheep (fiancé’s family farm).

How did you become involved in farming?

Sophie Thompson pictured with former YFCU president, Stuart Mills.

Although not born onto a farm, my parents are both from farming families which meant I was lucky enough to be surrounded by the lifestyle from a young age. I think my passion stemmed from there, however, it wasn’t until I accidently ended up on a farm for work experience that I realised I could make a career in the industry – not something that was ever discussed in career lessons. My fiancé has also been very encouraging of me to get involved in the farm, with lessons on the bale wrapper and the addition of a small flock of breeding ewes in 2021. I’ve been kept busy ever since.

Earliest farming memory:

Being collected from the school bus by my granda on his 35 Massey and standing in every gap but the one I was told to, whilst the cows made their way in for milking.

What personal characteristics did you develop from agriculture?

Sophie Thompson pictured with beef cattle.

I was going to say patience but that was quickly removed, anyone with sheep knows that patience can be very quickly worn thin. In all seriousness, the versatility and unpredictability of agriculture can teach you a lot about yourself. Through working independently and gaining experience over time, I have developed a greater initiative and persistence to be able to overcome problems and continue with a positive effort. Gratitude is another one that stands out. Along the way I have realised that although it is challenging, we have so much to be grateful for within agriculture, from the land under our feet to the community of people around us.

Life lesson you learnt from farming:

Sometimes you win or sometimes you learn, and there is often a valuable lesson to be learned from a mistake when we aren’t too busy denying we made it.

What do you enjoy most about the farming lifestyle?

I enjoy the sense of purpose that farming gives, not only from the daily jobs in caring for stock, but also the feeling of contributing to something much bigger – the Northern Ireland food chain, which is among the best in the world. In my opinion, there is no better place to be when the sun is shining, the grass is growing and the stock is thriving.

Describe a farmer in three words:

It is difficult to paint everyone with the one brush, but I would say a farmer is compassionate, resilient and realistic.

What would you like the public to know about Northern Ireland farming?

There are just over 25,000 farms in Northern Ireland, mostly made up of small family-owned farms managed by one or two farmers. Each have an important role to play within the food chain, devoting their time to ensuring we all have safe, traceable, high-quality produce on the table. Farmers are the backbone of our food system, yet they are the most underappreciated because we, consumers, take it for granted that there will be food on the shelves when we next visit the shop.

If you could give farmers/farming families/ farming community one piece of advice, what would it be?

Stick at it and stick together, because as the saying goes, ‘none of us is as good as all of us’. There has never been a more important time to support one another, remembering the common goal and the why behind all the hard work.

What would you say to others who are considering a career in the agri industry?

Agriculture is a big industry with endless avenues and opportunities, whether that be managing a farm or a retail account for a meat processor. From experience, the versatility of careers within the industry can be overwhelming, so I think it’s important to gain experience in different roles and sectors, if possible, to discover what interests you most. Placements and graduate programmes are a fantastic opportunity to gain that practical experience whilst learning – that’s what has got me to where I am today.

What are your hopes for the future of Northern Ireland’s agriculture industry?

I hope for an efficient and resilient agriculture industry that supports farmers and businesses alike for many generations to come. In an ideal world, the story of farming and food production would be more widely known across Northern Ireland in the future as there is a clear need to bridge the educational gap within the school curriculum, but also the social gap between farmers and consumers. I believe there would be greater appreciation and support for farmers, and many more young people interested in a career in agriculture, if there wasn’t such a disconnection.