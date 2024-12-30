XL Bully owners urged to obtain their Exemption Certificate immediately

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The window to apply for an XL Bully Exemption Certificate closes tomorrow night.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After midnight on 31 December 2024, it will be illegal to own an XL Bully without an Exemption Certificate. Owners of XL Bully dogs who have not applied for an Exemption Certificate risk their pet being seized, and they could face court action. The online application through your local council takes minutes.

For XL Bully dogs to be eligible for exemption they must be microchipped, licenced and have third-party insurance. Whilst XL Bully dogs must also be neutered as part of the exemption conditions, this can be completed after you have made your application. The application for exemption must be made by 31 December 2024, regardless of the age or neutering status of the dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “There are only two days left until the exemption scheme closes and a significant number of the licensed population of XL Bully dogs in Northern Ireland are still to be exempted.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

“Owners should know that come January, their dog is at risk of being seized and they may face court action. No one wants to lose their dog, that is why we have made the application process as simple as possible. I am urging anyone with an XL Bully to obtain their application immediately before time runs out.”

Full details of the application process and the conditions for exemption can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/xlbullydogs. Please contact the Dog Control section at your local council if you would like guidance on completing your application or you have any queries.