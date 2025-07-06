Year of growth for dairy sector

​Northern Ireland’s dairy sector has experienced continued growth into 2025.

​Per DAERA statistics, in the period from January to April 2025, the volume of raw milk produced was 975 million litres - 8.27% higher than the same period in 2024. Across Great Britian milk deliveries throughout June remained strong. For the week ending 21 June, daily milk deliveries reached 36.73 million litres.

Farm productivity

Improved farm productivity and increased focus on cow genetics has helped to offset the decline of both the GB milking herd and a loss of farmers from the sector.

Figures from AHDB indicate that the national herd has declined 0.9% year on year in April 2025, with a recent survey revealing the loss of an estimated 190 farmers from the UK dairying sector since April 2024.

Total UK milk output for May was 1,458 million litres, up 4.5% on April 2025 output.

As increased output continues, processors are coming under pressure, with some infrastructure struggling to keep up with supply. This could be a factor used by milk processors to reduce milk prices. GB milk production for the 2025/2026 season is forecast to record a new high at 12.83bn litres, 3.1% more than the previous milk year, according to our June forecast update.

Top ag performer

Dairy is still the top agricultural performer in NI. In 2024, the sector contributed £1.1 billion to the gross agricultural output. Throughout April the NI dairy herd contributed 260 million litres to the UK milk pool, this accounted for approximately 18% of total UK milk delivers. It is estimated that 80% of the dairy output in NI is exported.

Provisional projections from June 2025 estimates NI’s total annual milk output to surpass 2.6 billion litres, a 4% increase from 2023. This growth is driven by strong global demand and steady farm gate prices, with a favourable average milk price of 41.00 pence per litre in 2024 - 17% higher than in 2023.

Tight global markets and reduced supply across Europe have supported higher prices since mid-2024, further encouraging on farm growth.