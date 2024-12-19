A Royal celebration for RUAS

On Thursday 12th December 2024 the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) was delighted to welcome their Patron, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, to the Royal Ulster Winter Fair as a fitting finale to their 170th anniversary celebrations.

His Royal Highness joined visitors and exhibitors alike to recognise a spectacular display of dairy excellence. At the event The Duke of Edinburgh visited a number of trade stands, viewed the cattle in their stalls and chatted with exhibitors, dairy farmers and industry leaders before presenting rosettes to prize winners in the ring.

Since its formation in 1854, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s charitable objectives have been to improve the quality of agricultural enterprises across Northern Ireland by sharing best practice through agricultural shows and exhibitions.

Today the Society continues to achieve its charitable objectives and is synonymous with the beloved Balmoral Show, Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships and Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

The Society would like to take this opportunity to thank all their members, volunteers and contractors for their support in this special anniversary year.