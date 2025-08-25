Agriculture time capsule to be opened at the RDS

A milk churn buried almost 40 years ago, containing media reports about Irish farming and agri-food, will be opened at a special ceremony at Dublin's RDS this Thursday morning, August 28.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘time capsule’, buried in the 1980s by the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland (Agri Guild), features print, TV and radio reports that will provide an insight into the major challenges which faced both sectors at the time.

Following the opening of the churn, a panel discussion hosted by chair of the Agri Guild, Stella Meehan featuring former journalist and PR consultant Michael Miley and Irish Farmers Monthly publisher David Markey, will reflect on the churn’s contents and what set the agri-news agenda four decades ago

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists in the Republic of Ireland and Agriland editor Stella Meehan said: “We are very much looking forward to cracking open the lock on the time capsule and taking a trip down memory lane! Agricultural reporting has changed so much over the last four decades and given the litany of developments in the interim, it will be interesting to see the kernels that helped to shape where it has evolved to today.”

The time capsule is scheduled to be opened in the Minerva Suite at the RDS at 11am and will be followed by lunch for invited members and guests.