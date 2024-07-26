Dedicated transmission hub underlines Argo Tractors’ commitment to development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new transmissions manufacturing hub, situated in the Italian province of Reggio Emilia, underlines Argo Tractors SpA’s commitment to achieving the highest level in production standards.

The 30,000 square metre site at Campagnola Emilia, which became operational in January of this year and employs over 150 staff, is also pioneering technological advances within the company.

The plant’s opening coincided with the 140th anniversary of Landini, one of the celebrated tractor brands produced by Argo Tractors SpA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Producing strategic tractor components in this new environment means raising our level of specialisation and quality control," said Alberto Morra, a member of Argo Tractors SpA’sManagement Committee.

Argo Tractors Ireland Ltd was established just over a year ago under Kevin Phelan's stewardship

"Product evolution and innovation at Argo Tractors has seen a noticeable acceleration in recent years. This is why it was also necessary to introduce a high level of specialisation on the transmission assembly lines, through the creation of a dedicated plant.

"This has provided us with a space where it’s possible to concentrate the resources and experience acquired over the years on this primary component, with the aim of achieving maximum production efficiency and the highest quality of the finished product."

The new hub features four different assembly lines, each of which is supported by pre-assembly areas. The hub also houses the testing area for transmissions – both mechanical and hydraulic - which, once assembled, are subjected to thorough inspections and specific functionality tests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just over a year ago, under the leadership of Kevin Phelan, country manager for Ireland, Argo Tractors Ireland Ltd was launched at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show at Punchestown Racecourse.