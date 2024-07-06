Embrace FARM remembers almost 350 lives lost at annual church service
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over the past decade, this service has become an important event, honouring those who have died suddenly and providing comfort for their families. The service was also live streamed on www.embracefarm.com and it will be replayed on RTÉ One on Sunday, July 7 at 11.00am.
As with other years, the Embrace FARM team called on farm families to submit names of their loved ones who have died so that they can be remembered in the service. This year almost 350 people’s names were featured in the roll call.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Over the past ten years, the service has become a pinnacle event in the farming community. It acknowledges the suffering of those who have survived farm accidents and provides a place for farm families to remember loved ones.
Norma Rohan, Co-Founder of Embrace FARM, commented on the importance of the service: “Our community has faced unimaginable loss, and our Remembrance Service offers a shared space for people who have had a similar experience to gather together to remember and heal. Each name read aloud represents a cherished life and a family forever changed. Our commitment is to ensure that no one walks this path alone.
"Since our first Remembrance Service in 2014, our services also now include support groups, events, and our Encircle Programme.”
Embrace FARM (Farming Accidents Remembered & Missed) was established by husband and wife, Brian and Norma Rohan in 2014, following the tragic loss of Brian’s father Liam in a farming accident.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The not-for-profit organisation is the first of its kind to support the farming community and families of Ireland who, like them have experienced the impact of farm accidents and sudden death.
Embrace FARM has just hosted a conference for their Encircle Programme in April. This programme is in conjunction with operational group members IFAC, Agricultural Solicitors, Agricultural Consultants Association, Rural Support, and the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention to provide 1:1 practical and emotional supports for farm families in the aftermath of a sudden accident, death, or suspected suicide.
If you or anyone you know needs support, please contact on 057-8510555 or 085-7709966 or email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.