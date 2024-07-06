Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Embrace FARM held its 11th Annual Ecumenical Remembrance Service in the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, where farm families gathered to remember loved ones lost within their community.

Over the past decade, this service has become an important event, honouring those who have died suddenly and providing comfort for their families. The service was also live streamed on www.embracefarm.com and it will be replayed on RTÉ One on Sunday, July 7 at 11.00am.

As with other years, the Embrace FARM team called on farm families to submit names of their loved ones who have died so that they can be remembered in the service. This year almost 350 people’s names were featured in the roll call.

Over the past ten years, the service has become a pinnacle event in the farming community. It acknowledges the suffering of those who have survived farm accidents and provides a place for farm families to remember loved ones.

Cllr Padraig Fleming, cathaoirleach of Laois County Council with clergy Fr Paddy Byrne, Fr Peter, Bishop Denis Nulty, Fr Stephen Farrell and Canon Patrick Harvey at the Embrace FARM, Remembrance Service in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, Sunday 30th June 2024. Photograph: Alf Harvey

Norma Rohan, Co-Founder of Embrace FARM, commented on the importance of the service: “Our community has faced unimaginable loss, and our Remembrance Service offers a shared space for people who have had a similar experience to gather together to remember and heal. Each name read aloud represents a cherished life and a family forever changed. Our commitment is to ensure that no one walks this path alone.

"Since our first Remembrance Service in 2014, our services also now include support groups, events, and our Encircle Programme.”

Embrace FARM (Farming Accidents Remembered & Missed) was established by husband and wife, Brian and Norma Rohan in 2014, following the tragic loss of Brian’s father Liam in a farming accident.

The not-for-profit organisation is the first of its kind to support the farming community and families of Ireland who, like them have experienced the impact of farm accidents and sudden death.

William Irvine, UFU president; Grace Irvine and Norma and Brian Rohan, Embrace FARM founders at the Embrace FARM, Remembrance Service in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, Sunday 30th June 2024. Photograph: Alf Harvey

Embrace FARM has just hosted a conference for their Encircle Programme in April. This programme is in conjunction with operational group members IFAC, Agricultural Solicitors, Agricultural Consultants Association, Rural Support, and the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention to provide 1:1 practical and emotional supports for farm families in the aftermath of a sudden accident, death, or suspected suicide.