This is a new event in the choir’s calendar and an addition to the annual Christmas concert.

The Farmers’ Choir has grown and developed under the leadership of musical director, Barkley Thompson and now has over 40 choristers bringing together its members from across the farming and rural community.

Barkley commented: “Our Christmas Concert is always hugely popular so we wanted to build on that and offer another opportunity for rural communities to come together for an evening of music, entertainment and of course, a chat over supper.”

Farmers Choir music director Barkley Thompson, Richard Beattie YFCU president, Dawn Stewart Chair Farmers Choir. Picture: Submitted

Dawn Stewart, chair of the Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland, added: “We had a really enjoyable fun-filled evening and it was good to see so many turn out to see us perform. The evening brought people together and lifted their spirits, something we all need in these uncertain times.

“Over the years, Farmers’ Choir NI has become an important part of our farming and rural community by bringing people together to share the joy of singing with others.”

The Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland would like to thank everyone who has supported them and are especially grateful to their sponsors for their generous support.