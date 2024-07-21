Jalex Big Gimmer Sale planned for Friday evening 2nd August

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's all systems go for the Jalex sixth Annual Gimmer Sale which takes place on farm on Friday evening 2nd August, 7pm.

This has earned the reputation has being a tried and trusted source for flock replacements by commercial sheep producers right across the Province. Over 1000 head will be offered for sale comprising of 400 Suffolk x Cheviot Mules, 200 Suffolk x Cheviot, 300 Cheviot Mules and a selection of 100 Texel, Suffolk and Cheviot Mules.

James Little from leading auctioneers Harrison and Hetherington will be in the rostrum and is very much looking forward to this established sale. "We consistently hear nothing but good about the Jalex gimmers that go on and do the business for commercial producers.

Equally as the flock is MV accredited it is a popular choice for pedigree breeders who are on the hunt for recipients to fit in with their flushing programmes. All of the lots are eligible for export to the mainland UK."

Auctioneer James Little catches up with James Alexander ahead of the Jalex Gimmer Sale on 2nd August

Buyers can bid with confidence as the gimmers are Enzo and Toxo vaccinated and on a Heptavac programme.

The sale takes place on Friday evening 2nd August at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown kicking off at 7pm. Bidding is live at the ringside or via marteye.

For enquiries contact James Alexander 07816775501 or James Little 07872840685