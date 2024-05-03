Last chance to shine for budding astrophotographers in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The competition, organised by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS) , is seeking the best astro-photographs taken in Ireland over the period 28th April 2023 to 10th May 2024.

Commenting on the approaching deadline, Dr Eucharia Meehan, CEO and registrar of DIAS, said: “The 2024 deadline is fast approaching, and we’re delighted to see the entries coming in. The addition of a new category this year inviting entries taken on smartphones is a great opportunity and I encourage anyone who has an interest in astronomy and the night sky to get out there and get involved.

“You don’t have to be a professional photographer to appreciate our night sky, you don’t need to own a telescope – we just ask that you follow the competition guidelines carefully to ensure your images meet the criteria.

Photography and astronomy fans in Antrim have one final opportunity to submit their entries for the Reach for the Stars astrophotography, before the deadline on Friday, 10th May

“I would really encourage people in Antrim to get out with their cameras or phones over the next week, before the closing date.”

Competition details

Entries to the Reach for the Stars competition will be judged by Professor Peter Gallagher, head of astrophysics at DIAS, along with Brenda Fitzsimons, picture editor of The Irish Times, John Flannery, vice-president of the Irish Astronomical Society, and Niamh Breathnach, director at Alice Public Relations.

Entrants may submit up to two images per category to the competition.

The deadline for entries is 5pm on Friday, 10th May 2024. Submissions can be made across five distinct categories:

1. Night Sky in Your Hand: Images taken with only a smartphone, and without telescopes, of an astronomical scene.

2. Out of this World – Planetary: Images of the planets, sun and moon.

3. Out of this World – Deep Sky: Images of celestial objects that exist outside our solar system such as nebulae, star clusters, and galaxies.

4. Back on Earth – Landscape: Images that depict a feature of astronomical interest as a prominent feature and elements such as nature, land or water.

5. Back on Earth – Landmark: Images that depict a feature of astronomical interest as a prominent feature and elements such as cityscapes, buildings, houses, historical structures or monuments.

Prize package

The winning photographers across the different categories will receive various prize packages that include: passes to the three sites of the Astronomical Observatories of Ireland – Dunsink Observatory (Race to Space Escape Room), Armagh Observatory and Birr Castle Demesne; vouchers for photographic / telescopic equipment; and digital subscriptions to The Irish Times.

It is DIAS’s intention that the winning and highly commended images will also be included in an exhibition at DIAS during 2024.

Furthermore, all shortlisted images will be included in an online exhibition – for the purposes of the public vote – on the competition website reachforthestars.ie.

DIAS’s Reach for the Stars competition is being run in partnership with The Irish Times, and is sponsored by Alice Public Relations and the Astronomical Observatories of Ireland. The Irish Astronomical Society are initiative supporters.