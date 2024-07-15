Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast Zoo has installed two new dinosaur exhibits as they take learning prehistoric.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of these exhibits is to educate visitors on the evolution of animals and the link between the modern-day species in the zoo and their Jurassic ancestors. “Dino Camp” and “Dino Nursery” are the two new permanent exhibits.

Zoo manager, Alyn Cairns said: “We wanted to create a fun way for visitors to learn about the link between our animals and their prehistoric ancestors and show them how species adapt and evolve to their changing environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun and informative exhibits will give visitors a chance to learn about the connection between dinosaurs and many species that can be found within the zoo.

Belfast Zoo has installed two new dinosaur exhibits

Dinosaurs ruled the world for about 165 million years, towering over most other land animals. They first appeared in the Triassic Period about 250 million years ago and rose to prominence in the Jurassic Period that followed.

But after the six-mile-wide Chicxulub asteroid struck Earth, about 66 million years ago, they went extinct.

Or did they?

The truth is, all birds that walk, swim, or fly across our planet are technically dinosaurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Zoo has installed two new dinosaur exhibits

Education officer, John Fisher said: “Belfast Zoo is here to inspire, engage and educate our visitors, as well as to actively participate in conservation action for threatened species and habitats. Dinosaurs are a popular topic for children of all ages. Introducing dinosaurs to the zoo is a great opportunity to teach kids about biology, evolution, and conservation. Most young children are fascinated by dinosaurs, and studies suggest that curiosity boosts learning. These incredible creatures spark children’s imagination and curiosity, and they offer endless learning opportunities. When children follow their interests, they are more likely to maintain attention and ask questions.”

Zoo manager, Alyn Cairns said: “Our new dinosaur exhibits are just the start of our dinosaur journey. The role of a modern zoo is to conserve a wide range of animal species and their habitats and promote education amongst visitors. The story of the dinosaur and how the species became extinct is a great way for our visitors to learn about the need for conservation to prevent the extinction of many species on our doorstep and throughout the world, because of hunting and loss of habitat.

This project would not have been possible without the help of the following people and organisations, Friends of the Zoo, Botanic gardens, Zoo gardeners, Zoo maintenance, Clerk Fencing and WJM Building Services."

Belfast Zoo is open every day, 10am – 6pm with last admission at 4.30pm. Admission can be booked online at www.belfastzoo.co.uk