Samaritans champion workplace wellbeing on World Mental Health Day 2024

On this year's World Mental Health Day, celebrated annually on October 10th, Samaritans is encouraging everyone to reach out and check in with someone they care about. With many facing difficult emotions and challenges—be it mental health concerns, the news, family issues, relationships, financial pressures, or work-related stress—now more than ever, a simple conversation can make a meaningful difference. Connecting with a friend, family member, colleague, or neighbour can help process emotions, solve problems, and strengthen relationships.

This year, Samaritans are also highlighting the importance of prioritising mental health in the workplace. With 1 in 5 people in Northern Ireland experiencing mental health challenges, Samaritans are urging businesses to develop the skills needed to engage with employees more effectively and provide essential support.

Mandy Eleanor, Co-Director of Ballymena Samaritans, said, "Amidst the pressures of deadlines, targets, and expectations, employees often face significant mental health challenges, and the costs to businesses are high: low productivity, absenteeism, turnover, and lost potential. We encourage individuals to prioritise their well-being and ensure they have access to proper support in the workplace."

Samaritans offer tailored talks and workshops for businesses, schools, churches, and community groups. These sessions are designed to suit different audiences and help organisations foster a supportive environment. For more information or to request a representative from Samaritans, contact the Ballymena branch at 028 2564 4846 between 7:30pm and 10:00pm, or email [email protected].

For those who may find it difficult to ask for help from someone they know, Samaritans volunteers are trained to provide confidential, non-judgmental support, available 24/7, 365 days a year. Whether you're struggling with stress, isolation, or any mental health issue, you can reach out for free at 116 123 or email [email protected].

Jed Murray, Co-Director of Samaritans of Ballymena, emphasised: "When you contact Samaritans, you will be treated as an individual and you will not be judged. Everyone reacts differently to life’s challenges. I encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out to someone they trust or to call us on the number above."