Winter Fair deadline fast approaching

By Gemma Dickey
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 12:48 BST

The closing date for all livestock entries for the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank is fast approaching. All entries must be submitted online by Friday 15th November 2024 at 5pm.

The Winter Fair returns to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn on Thursday 12th December 2024 from 9am to 6pm.

This one-day event has become a firm festive favourite in the agricultural calendar having established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland.

To view a copy of the Prize Schedule or to enter online, visit winterfair.org.uk/livestock-exhibitors.

To keep up to date with 2024 Winter Fair news check out our website www.winterfair.org.uk or follow the Winter Fair on Facebook, Instagram and X.

