10,000 steps a day for Air Ambulance this January

Local charity Air Ambulance NI is giving everyone a great reason to get active this January by challenging the public to ‘Step Up for Air Ambulance’ and commit to 10,000 steps a day throughout the month.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, commented: “New Year is always a good time to get active after overindulgences at Christmas, and not only will you be helping your own health, you will also make a difference to local patients who need Air Ambulance, helping to save lives.”

Each participant will receive a branded Air Ambulance NI t-shirt and is asked to raise £50 to be entered into a draw to win £100 shopping vouchers.

Participants should register their participation here https://airambulanceni.org/stepupforairambulance/ and set up a JustGiving fundraising page www.justgiving.com/campaign/stepupforairambulance

Step Up for Air Ambulance this January. (Pic: AANI)

Once the challenge is completed, participants have the chance of visiting the airbase in Lisburn for a cheque presentation and to see the helicopter they have helped keep in the air.

Air Ambulance NI is needed on average twice a day; people’s lives can be turned upside down in an instant due to unexpected trauma or a serious medical emergency, and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service doctor and paramedic are airborne in minutes. Once by the side of the patient the team can perform interventions that can be the difference between life and death.

Kerry added: “We realise January can be a tough month for fundraising but it is amazing what can be achieved when a community comes together, with each person raising what they can for this cause.”

Find out more by visiting www.airambulanceni.org alternatively you can contact the charity directly by emailing [email protected] or calling 028 9262 2677.