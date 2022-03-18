Ann Martin, Emma Louise Murray, Sarah Lamont and Kristina Koch pictured during the Route Hunt Charity Ball at the Lodge Hotel in 2007. Image: Kevin McAuley
11 pictures of a night out at a hunt ball in Northern Ireland in 2007

Take a trip down memory lane to a glitzy night out in 2007.

By Joanne Knox
Friday, 18th March 2022, 4:02 pm

Route Hunt gathered with friends and family for their annual charity ball, which was held in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine.

Did you attend the hunt ball that year?

Maybe you can spot yourself in the gallery of pictures, or someone you know!

A great night was had by all who attended!

Enjoying the Route Hunt Charity Ball in 2007, at the Lodge Hotel, are Noosha Darragh, Grace Taylor, Clare Morrow, and Ann Martin. Image: Kevin McAuley

Liza McCloskey, Margaret Mullan and Cynthia Brennan pictured during the Route Hunt Charity Ball at the Lodge Hotel in 2007. Image: Kevin McAuley

Rachael Best, Geraldine Parker, Lee Johnston, Lesley McDowell, Freddy McDowell, and Stephanie McLernon pictured during the Route Hunt Charity Ball at the Lodge Hotel in 2007. Image: Kevin McAuley

Nicole McGarry, Anna McCollum and Lizanne Wilson pictured during the Route Hunt Charity Ball at the Lodge Hotel in 2007. Image: Kevin McAuley

