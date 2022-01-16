114 dairy cattle scheduled to sell at Dungannon mart on January 20
Catalogues are available for the first Dungannon Dairy Sale of 2022, which will be hosted by Taaffe Auctions on Thursday 20th January.
The Bank of Ireland sponsored event has attracted a bumper entry of 114 head, and comprises of 62 fresh calved heifers and cows, 30 springing heifers, 21 heifer calves, and a two-year-old Holstein bull.
Commencing at 11.30am, the first lot into the salering is the November 2019 bull Relough Credit, consigned by Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, Dungannon. Sired by Delaberge Pepper, he is bred from Relough Supershot Crimson 2 EX93-2E who gave 15,690kgs at 4.47% butterfat and 3.52% protein in her third lactation. The bull’s dam is bred from the famous Larcest Cosmopolitan cow family.
The milking portion of the catalogue features 62 fresh calved heifers and young cows from leading herds including: Aghyaran, Ardmore, Ards, Drumard, Drumgoon, Greenisle, Inch, Kilvergan, Topstall and Relough.
They are daughters of top AI sires such as Piston, Atrium, Ardor, Crimson, Sound System, Sassafras, Skywalker, Kenobi, Guarantee, Luster P, Crushtime and Batman.
Also included is an entry of 30 springing heifers from Denis Connell. Auctioneer Michael Taaffe commented: “This is one of the most outstanding groups of springers to be offered for sale at Dungannon. They won’t fail to impress, boasting power and superb udder promise.”
The heifers are daughters of AI sires including Luster-P, Successor, Yamaska, Ardor, Salvatore Red, Perseus and Delta B52. They are all in-calf to an easy calving Aberdeen Angus, and are due in February and March.
Rounding off the sale is an offering of 21 heifer calves bred in Cyril Gibson’s Glenure Herd. Born in August and September 2021, the batch includes the first-ever heifer calves (6) to sell from the UK PLI leader Genosource Captain, and the first-ever daughters (4) to sell from the USA number one GTPI bull Pine-Tree-I Pursuit. The remainder of the entry are daughters of Nortonhill R2D2 (8), Sandy Valley Eifel and Fly-Higher Mellencamp.
View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or request a copy by contacting Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 419881288. See Holstein NI Facebook page for further details.