Irish bookmaker, Paddy Power, is getting behind its Celtic cousins to help bump the number of supporters ahead of tonight's game (KO 7pm).

Paddy Power employed the services of the tiny nation's 10 million-strong army of sheep – which outnumber the Welsh population 3:1.

The well-known Irish bookie also enlisted the help of two Welsh footballing legends to lead the charge in cheering on the Red Dragons, ably assisted by 1,200 sheep who participated in Paddy Power’s outrageous bid to breathe fire down the throats of their neighbours before kick-off.

Paddy Power unveils a giant message of support for Wales at Gower Salt Marsh Farm, using 1,200 sheep to cheekily poke fun at the England team, ahead of the World Cup clash between the two UK nations.

The lettering was formed using 700m of fencing and 500 fence posts, with the message created on the award-winning Gower Salt Marsh Farm, in Gower, Wales.

The 1,248 square metre sign contained up to 160 sheep per letter.

The letters span 56 Gareth Bales wide and seven Aaron Ramseys high - that’s about the same size as the average World Cup football pitch wide and just shy of three double decker buses high.

The arresting 'SHEEP > LIONS' message was unveiled by former internationals Cliff Jones (87) and Terry Medwin (90) – the two surviving members of the last Wales team to reach the World Cup.

A sheep displays some special branding in the form of a Paddy Power logo as it heads into position for the giant pro-Wales message, before the Dragons take on England in Qatar.

Paddy Power, spokesman for the Irish betting firm of the same name, said: “As an Irish brand, we know all about being underdogs at the World Cup. Unlike us, our Celtic cousins have made it to this tournament, and now, on the other side of the world, they face England.

“This is their cup final. They haven’t waited 64 years and travelled all that way to be troubled by a neighbour from back home. We wanted to send a message of support from sheep pen to Rob Page, and warn Southgate: Wales are coming to get ewe, and they plan on showing what they’re made of - courage, fearlessness and 76.3 per cent wool.”

Former Wales and Tottenham Hotspur star, Cliff Jones, added: "This giant message of support from our treasured sheep population will inspire the boys out in Qatar even more!”

Welsh footballing legends, Cliff Jones and Terry Medwin, take responsibility for a spray-painted sheep at Gower Salt Marsh farm, as the 1958 stars lend their support to the 'SHEEP > LIONS' message.