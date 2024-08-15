Hannah arrived home on Wednesday 14 August, just two weeks to the day from her winning performance at the Paris Olympics.

Arriving first at Bann Rowing Club she was welcomed by club members, and then made her way through Coleraine where locals had come out in force to support the Olympian, as she approached the Town Hall via Bridge Street.

Hannah was greeted by onlookers at the Diamond, many of whom had watched her Olympic performance on the big screen fanzone set up by council on 31 July.

Hannah, who proudly wore her gold medal, was able to thank everyone for their support saying: “Thank you to everyone who has come along today for my homecoming.

“I was so humbled by the support I received from Coleraine on the day and this support really helped me stay focussed and bring home the gold Olympic medal, so thank you.”

She added: “I am delighted to be here today with Bann Rowing Club and also for the council’s Town Hall reception, it was my privilege to also be greeted by Lady Mary Peters, who has been an inspiration to me.”

Hannah was welcomed to the Town Hall by Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, attendees also included, Lady Mary Peters, Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly, elected members and invited guests from Bann Rowing Club and Sport NI; who all gathered to celebrate Hannah’s gold medal winning success in the women’s quadruple sculls final.

Hannah started rowing at a very young age and, from the offset, it was obvious to the coaching team in Bann Rowing Club she had the right attitude to become a very successful star of the future.

The Mayor, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, acknowledged this saying: “We join with Bann Rowing Club, your family and the entire borough in the pride we all have for your inspirational success at the Paris Olympics.

“Congratulations on your gold medal win, I know that your performance will inspire many younger sportspeople to follow in your footsteps.”

Keith Leighton, captain Bann Rowing Club, added: "Hannah is a truly inspirational athlete.

“The perfect combination of talent, physical and mental strength and single-minded determination. The club is very proud of her achievements.”

Hannah Scott is only the second woman from Northern Ireland to bring home Olympic gold, joining Lady Mary Peters who did so in 1972.

She joins the pages of history alongside Bann rowers and Olympic medallists from Coleraine, Alan Campbell and brothers Richard and Peter Chambers, as the fourth person to go through Bann Rowing Club to reach Olympic success.

The Scott family added: “We are grateful to all the people and organisations who pulled together a fabulous event in such a short timescale.

“As well as the mayor and the team at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, a huge thanks to the committee and members of Bann Rowing Club, Coleraine BID and the team at Dynamic Audio, PSNI and Community Rescue Service and especially Alan Simpson as compere and his support and guidance to the family.

“We have had an unforgettable two weeks, and this is just the icing on the cake to share it with the people from Coleraine.”

