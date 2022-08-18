200 Holstein entries for multibreed calf show to be held at Dungannon

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-anticipated event is a highlight within the annual calendar of events for the young members of the Holstein, Ayrshire and Jersey breed societies and is organised solely by the young members.

This year record numbers of entries have been received and recently elected HYB secretary John McLean says it’s shaping up to be a great day. “Entries came in thick and fast for this year’s event and it is great to see young members of all ages getting involved. There are 40 novice young handlers entered, under 12 years of age and it is encouraging to see for not only the future of the young breeders’ club, but the industry as a whole.”

Young handlers and calves will take to the ring in classes based on age, the biggest class on the day will be the Holstein calf born between 1st October 2021 and 30th November 2021 with 27 entries. Taking on the onerous task of judging the large entry will be David Hodgson, Cumbria. David hails from the renowned Wormanby herd and is no stranger to the Northern Ireland Holstein show circuit, having judged RUAS Balmoral Show in 2019. Other judging highlights for David include taking to the centre of the ring at both the All Britain and All Ireland calf shows. David also judged the Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow in 2018. The Wormanby herd has in turn also reaped much success in the show ring taking Reserve Champion calf at the All Britain calf show and Honourable Mention at UK Dairy Expo. The 250 cow Wormanby herd, established in 1985 were also awarded the prestigious UK Premier Herd in 2015.

NI HYB Secretary John Mclean, Bushmills with sponsors Raymond Bready, Thompsons and Alan Patterson, World Wide Sires

“I am really looking forward to judging the Northern Ireland Holstein Calf Show as the club and area are well known for holding well supported events by real Holstein enthusiasts,” adds David ahead of his judging role on the 19th August.

Of course, no event of this scale would be possible without a loyal and supportive sponsor base. World Wide Sires kindly sponsor the showmanship section and Thompsons Feeds throw their weight behind the calf conformation classes. Western Farm Enterprises sponsor the best exhibitor bred calf in each class.

Organisers are very grateful to their long-standing sponsors and this year are also fortunate to be able to announce a new sponsor and award up for grabs. The new award which will be presented this year for the first will be for the Champion Interbreed Calf, sponsored by Blondin Sires UK and a trophy has been kindly donated by Clandeboye Estate. The Clandeboye Cup for the Champion Interbreed calf will be presented in memory of the late Lady Dufferin and will be a fantastic addition to the day, acting as the pinnacle of the event.

Results from each class will be updated live on the Northern Ireland HYB social media pages but spectators are welcome to come along next Friday (19th August) to see first-hand the next generation of both show men/women and show calves take to the ring on the biggest ever HYB calf show on record.

Secretary John Mclean, Bushmills with Raymond Bready, Thompsons - sponsor of the young handler showmanship classes

Club Coordinator Andrew Patton, Newtownards with sponsors Alan Patterson, World Wide Sires and Raymond Bready, Thompsons Feeds