The 2025 Northern Ireland Oat harvest commenced this week. Here we have Ivan and Willy Megaw using two Combines to harvest winter oats outside Poyntzpass, on the farm of Simon and John Best. These oats are destined for White’s in Tandragee, ready to be made into porridge! Steven McAllister

