45 fully-funded places available for HGV training in ABC area - Here’s the criteria and how to apply

The award-winning employment and learning organisation offers government-funded training, employment support initiatives and corporate training solutions.

Now, they are offering 45 fully-funded places on the borough’s first ever ‘HGV Training and Employment Academy’, which will run throughout February and March this year.

This new Academy has been set up in response to ongoing shortages within the logistics sector, and aims to train 45 candidates in Class 1 or Class 2 HGV to gain their licence by the end of March, and also facilitate interviews with local logistics firms recruiting new drivers.

Candidates must meet the following criteria to apply:

- be a resident of ABC Council area

- over 21

- hold a full driving licence (paper and card needed for provisional HGV licence)

- be either unemployed, under-employed (16 hours a week or less) or be at risk of redundancy or looking to upskill or reskill

- be available for HGV training from 31 January to 28 March 2022

- be willing to undertake a medical exam

If you meet the criteria and would like to make this career change, get in touch with Claire at the People 1st Lurgan office as soon as possible.

You can email Claire on [email protected] or telephone 07999025671.