Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This sale presents an outstanding opportunity for investors seeking to acquire a well-maintained block of commercial farmland, farm buildings and a well-presented portfolio of residential property.

Tewes Farm is a large, highly attractive residential arable farm extending to approximately 911.77 acres in all.

Located in the desirable village of Little Sampford in North Essex, Tewes Farm has been owned for generations by the vendor family. Throughout this time the holding has been professionally farmed and managed with exemplary care and attention to detail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property is situated between Great Sampford and Little Sampford in attractive countryside, but within easy reach of Thaxted and the market town of Saffron Walden.

The property is situated between Great Sampford and Little Sampford in attractive countryside but within easy reach of Thaxted and the market town of Saffron Walden. (Pic: Bidwells/Chris Rawlings)

Tewes Farm is offered for sale as a whole with a guide price of £10,950,000. The sale is being handled by Bidwells’ Cambridge Office.

James Fuller, speaking on behalf of the wider family, commented: “Tewes Farm has been exceptionally well run by our farm manager Paul Coxall who we have employed for over 40 years, during which we have received local awards for both conservation and agronomy.

“The farm has been cherished by our family for many years, this is not an easy decision for us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Significant investment has been made in the infrastructure to allow the farm to be run as efficiently as possible whilst reducing our carbon footprint and increasing biodiversity.”

The farm represents an outstanding opportunity for investors seeking to acquire a well-maintained block of commercial farmland, farm buildings and a well-presented portfolio of residential property. (Pic: Bidwells)

James Wood, Partner and Head of Rural Agency at Bidwells, added: “It is not common to find an equipped holding of this scale in this area of North Essex.

“The property has been in the same family for decades and been farmed in-hand with meticulous care and attention during this time. This is an exciting opportunity for either farmers or investors looking to acquire a block of commercial farmland alongside well looked after buildings and a let residential portfolio.”

The land at Tewes Farm is classified as high-yielding Grade 2 farmland. The arable element extends to approximately 890.10 acres with soils of the Hanslope series suitable for a range of crops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The farmland is set across a number of well-sized fields, most of which benefit from a network of managed under-drains.

The property is situated between Great Sampford and Little Sampford in attractive countryside but within easy reach of Thaxted and the market town of Saffron Walden. (Pic: Bidwells)

Typical cropping of the arable land includes a rotation of first and second wheats, winter and spring barley, oil seed rape and beans. The holding is well equipped for modern farming.

Alongside the land is a well-managed, and fully let, residential portfolio including a handsome Grade ll listed, four-bedroom property that has many character features and has been restored and renovated over the years.

Barnfield Cottage was formerly an annexe to the farmhouse but now forms an independent one-bedroom cottage. In addition, there are a further pair of semi-detached cottages. Tewes Farmhouse, Barnfield Cottage and 1 Tewes Farm Cottages are let on an Assured Shorthold Tenancies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The farm includes an established and well managed yard of grain stores, farm buildings and machinery stores / workshops. Most recently worthy investment has been made in the construction of a 3,000 tonne grain store with an underfloor drying system and automatic grain stirrers.

Typical cropping of the arable land includes a rotation of first and second wheats, winter and spring barley, oil seed rape and beans. (Pic: Bidwells)

The farm benefits from a systematic and comprehensive Countryside Stewardship Scheme carefully designed to intertwine with the commercial farming operation.