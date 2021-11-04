A Covid 19 year for Kells and Connor YF club members

The committee in Kells and Connor put their brains together and came up with some novel ways to engage with their members.

This included Bingo, Bring me, Home management, Brain of Kells and Connor, best decorated buns as well as virtual stock-judging. A big thank you to the members who took time to organise their stock and take videos. Club treasurer, James Fullerton, even managed to organise a virtual poultry video for something a bit different. These stockjudging videos were of an extremely high standard so well done to all concerned.

As is traditional in any club, the club year ends with a Parents and Friends night. Club secretary, Emma Cochrane, put together a fantastic video to announce the prize winners. (This can be viewed on the Facebook page). Club President, Caroline Fullerton had contacted a few celebrities and had video messages from Marty Mone, Adam Henson and Zita McNaughter (outgoing YFCU President).

Prize-winners:

Sheep Judging - Beginners: Molly Lyttle; U18: Sophie McAllister; O18: Julie Bonnar

Beef judging - Beginners: Zoe McIlroy; U18: Andrew Millar; O18: James Fullerton

Dairy judging - Beginners: Molly Lyttle; U18: Adam Lyttle; O18:Andrew White

Poultry judging: Georgia Swann.

Overall member at internal Stockjudging: Sophie McAllister.

Overall member at CEO Stockjudging: James Fullerton.

Brain of Kells & Connor - U18: Sophie McAllister. O18: Houston Bonnar.

Home Management: Sophie McAllister.

Public Speaking - New Member: Charlotte McAllister. Overall:: Sophie McAllister.

Best Overall member: Sophie McAllister.

Best New Member: Charlotte McAllister.

Best non-committee member, non-cup winner: Harry Lyttle.

Best Endeavor Award: James Fullerton.

At the beginning of August, members were all glad to be able to meet up at The Lake, Kilrea for their summer meeting. It was great to see everyone together at last.

What’s happening now?

The next meeting took place at the home of the McKay family in the form of a game’s night and BBQ. A big thank you to the McKay family for their hospitality.

One of the members, Maggie McMillan, features in the video Ulster Rugby star Rory Best has put together to publicise his walk to Mayo to raise funds for Cancer Fund for Children. Unfortunately, Maggie had to undergo surgery for a brain tumour, and members want to support Rory’s effort to raise funds for this worthwhile charity.

One of the club’s sponsors DJ McKay hope to run a Dyno day for this charity on Saturday 6th November at 7 McKeestown Lane, Ballymena, BT42 2LU. It is £30 per tractor with outdoor catering available. This is set to be a great day out so bring along your tractors big or small. Gate will open at 10am.

The new committee have been working hard in their duties as the 2021-22 year has begun. The committee consists of:

Honorary Patron - John James Mawhinney

Honorary President - Caroline Fullerton

Club Leader - Houston Bonnar

Club Secretary - Zoe McIlroy

Honorary Treasurer - James Fullerton

PRO - Shannon Morton

Assistant Club Leader - Andrew White 079 3508 3325

Assistant Club Secretary - Emma Cochrane

Assistant Treasurer - Adam Lyttle

Assistant PRO - Georgia Swann

Catering Officer - Emma Cochrane

Council Representatives - Houston Bonnar and Julie Bonnar

UFU Representative - Alec Currie

Sports Co-Ordinator - Georgia Swann and Alex Millar

Stock Judging Co-Ordinator - Andrew Millar and Julie Bonnar

First Aid - Andrew White and Zoe McIlroy

Child Protection - Emma Cochrane, Houston Bonnar, Andrew White and James Fullerton