A rare opportunity - ‘Good dairy farms of this type are scarce on the market in Northern Ireland’

The farm, at 41 Breagho Road, Enniskillen, includes over 45 acres of rich, dry land, a four-bedroom farmhouse and an excellent range of outbuildings.

The current owner has decided to retire, which offers this rare opportunity to purchase a farm that is just two miles from the outskirts of Enniskillen, with impressive panoramic views over a wide area.

This is one of the driest farms in the Fermanagh area, and includes a recently built 82-cubicle slatted cow wintering shed.

The farm is conveniently situated off the Breagho Road, with views over the countryside and Enniskillen town, towards Cuilcagh and Belmore Mountain.

Selling agents, Eadie, McFarland and Co, state: “There is a vein of rich dry farmland, which is well known for producing heavy crops of grass, and which runs through Coa down to Ballinamallard and beyond.

“This farm lies in this vein which, incidentally, is the same vein of land on which the Department of Agriculture chose to build Enniskillen College of Agriculture many years ago.

“The present owner, who is now retiring from farming, has in recent years built a huge cow wintering cubicle house and installed new Orby feeders, meal bin, plus cooling and wash system.”

As an indication of the productivity of this land, the owner keeps around 95 cows although, as is the case with many dairy farms, he rents some additional land in the area.

The agents add: “We would draw particular attention to this sale, as good dairy farms of this type are always scarce on the marketplace.”

Farm buildings include a six-bay cubicle house (c. 85ft x 78 ft, built around three years ago with c. 80 cubicles on slatted floor over mostly 9 ft deep slurry tanks); four-bay cubicle house (with 40 cubicles on slatted floor over c. 7 ft tanks with central feeding passage); four-bay silo pit (c. 60 ft x 28 ft); former silo pit (now used as collecting yard c. 55 ft x14 ft); three-bay machinery shed (45 ft 8 ins x 28 ft 8 ins); Gascoigne 10 point milking parlour (with Orby feeders and 10-ton meal bin installed three years, 4,000 litre bulk tank, cooling system and wash system installed c. two years ago, 40 ft 6 ins x 17 ft with dairy 16’ 9” x 16’9”); ancillary stores; collecting yard and crush.

For further information in relation to this farm, click here. You can contact Eadie, McFarland and Co on Tel. 028 6632 4831.

1. 41 Breagho Road, Enniskillen Image: Eadie, McFarland and Co Photo Sales

2. 41 Breagho Road, Enniskillen Image: Eadie, McFarland and Co Photo Sales

3. 41 Breagho Road, Enniskillen Image: Eadie, McFarland and Co Photo Sales

4. 41 Breagho Road, Enniskillen Image: Eadie, McFarland and Co Photo Sales