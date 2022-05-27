A superb farm with 260 acres and modern facilities suited to wintering cattle and lambing

Located in the heart of the Tyne Valley, near to the desirable village of Corbridge, Northumberland, Prospect Grange Farm is offered for sale through Finest Properties.

The local area is ideal for both arable and livestock farming, with easy access to the main infrastructure of the North East, yet peacefully located in rural Northumberland.

Sitting close to the centre of the land is a stunning new build farmhouse and a range of substantial modern outbuildings.

There is excellent access for easy movement of vehicles and livestock.

“The land at Prospect Grange Farm has been mixed arable and pasture over recent years, and is ring-fenced and divided into well-maintained fields,” Finest Properties state.

“There is good access to all the land, and most of the fields benefit from water supplies.

“The land is currently grassland, however, it was formerly arable so is extremely flexible.

“There is a small area of amenity woodland to the south west of the farm.”

The substantial farm buildings are perfectly set up for wintering cattle, lambing and implement and crop stores.

All are recently constructed and well laid out with easy access for modern agricultural machinery, with a huge yard suitable for turning large vehicles.

They include an open front straw shed (160ft x 45ft), machinery/corn shed (80ft x 60ft), livestock shed (170ft x 50ft) and livestock shed (150ft x 50ft).

These substantial buildings could be used for a variety of uses, including equestrian or secure storage units, subject to the necessary consents.

The house at Prospect Grange Farm has been recently completed and has been constructed in natural stone to an exacting standard.

Blending traditional farmhouse features with contemporary elements has resulted in an extremely striking house and a layout which suits modern day living.

The gardens around the house have been recently landscaped, designed for low maintenance and to take in the views of the beautiful open countryside.

There is ample parking to the front of the house, with a gravelled driveway which leads to the detached double garage.

Lawned areas have been put down and are predominantly south and west facing to provide garden areas to enjoy the sunshine.

You can find out more information about Prospect Grange Farm here.

Alternatively, contact Finest Properties on Tel. 01434 622234 or email [email protected]

