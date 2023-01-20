A technical issue with some £600 Energy Bill Support Payment vouchers is to be 'resolved urgently'

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has received confirmation from the Post Office in relation to the matter.

Commenting, MsLockhart said: “I have been contacted by a number of constituents who had a problem when presenting their voucher for payment at the Post Office due to a data transfer issue.

“I raised this with senior management in the Post Office, and have now received clarification for those affected. There was an error on around 6000 PowerNI and 150 Airtricity vouchers. These are all dated the 17 January.

A technical issue impacting some Power NI and Airtricty customers on receiving their £600 Energy Bill Support Payment is to be resolved urgently.

“The problem has been identified and the issue fixed. Unfortunately, this means that new vouchers will need to be despatched to these customers. This is happening today, and new vouchers will be posted to these customers today by 1st class post.

“It is regrettable that this error has occurred and some additional inconvenience caused, but it is welcome that the steps required to rectify this are being taken quickly,” she added.