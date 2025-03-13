Additional deterrents considered to help prevent vandalism of Council Christmas trees

News

ADDITIONAL deterrents are to be considered for Christmas trees in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area after vandalism to the festive decorations incurred costs of over £45,000 for Christmas 2024.

The matter was discussed at the monthly meeting of council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee. Members were informed that several instances of vandalism had been reported to trees across the district.

The artificial trees at Waterloo Place, Guildhall and Strabane town centre suffered the most damage with bills of £16,394.00, £15,578.00 and £8,704.00 respectively. Damage to the Ebrington and Castlederg trees was noted as £2,782 and £1,817 respectively. The total amount of damage caused amounts to £45,274 plus VAT.

Members of the committee were also informed that netting had been installed as a deterrent on the Guildhall and Waterloo Place trees and whilst this had reduced the vandalism impact on the lower reaches of the trees, significant damage had arisen from those climbing higher up the trees.

Council officers have now agreed to review and improve deterrents on all the trees, in conjunction with the supplier, whilst seeking to negate the visual impacts of these measures on the presentation of the trees.

Committee Chair Keith Kerrigan appealed to members of the public to think about the damage and subsequent cost their actions can have.

He said: “We all like to see the Christmas trees and lights erected around our city and district at the end of November and they generate many positive comments and reactions both locally and beyond.

“Unfortunately, a small minority of people engage in activity which causes damage to council’s Christmas trees at a substantial cost to the public purse.

“These acts of vandalism have amounted to a bill of over £45,000 to council for the cost of repairs. I would appeal to anyone who has engaged in this activity in the past to think about their actions and urge everyone to respect the Christmas decorations when they are erected again later this year.”

Members of the committee agreed to approve a payment of £45,274 plus VAT in respect of invoices raised for the vandalism of the artificial Christmas trees.