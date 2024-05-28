Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Agri Aware will once again be returning to the Phoenix Park for Bord Bia’s Bloom this June Bank Holiday weekend from Thursday, May 30 to Monday, June 3.

Cultivating a more sustainable balance between food production and the environment is at the fore of the newly designed and modernised Agri Aware farmyard supported by Bord Bia at the 100,000 plus visitors event which can be found adjacent to the Food Village.

The farmyard will showcase to visitors some key elements of Irish farming such as livestock, machinery, grassland and hedgerows, giving visitors an insight into how Irish farmers are innovating within each aspect to improve the sustainability of Irish agriculture and food production.

From water recycling to efficient slurry management, to cultivating multi-species grasslands and nurturing hedgerows, the initiatives showcased at the Agri Aware farmyard will display the commitment of Irish farmers to continuous improvement.

Dairy farmer Katie Gleeson from Co Tipperary was a guest speaker at one of the Agri Aware milking demonstrations at Bloom in 2023. This year again, many guest speakers will be joining the Agri Aware team at the farmyard to enhance agricultural literacy

Through these collective actions, Irish farmers are working to further harmonise agricultural practices with nature and improving their contribution to the preservation and development of local habitats and the natural ecosystem.

Activities at the farmyard will include a schedule of sheep shearing and milking demonstrations with educational talks on the livestock on show that will bring to life what life on the farm is like and the work farmers do every day to bring quality food to our tables.

Furthermore, panel discussions will be a new key element of the farmyard this year, bringing industry experts to share their knowledge of research, innovation and insights from farms as to how Irish farmers are producing quality food in a more environmentally sustainable manner.

Speaking ahead of the hugely popular event, Agri Aware executive director Marcus O’Halloran said: “Irish agriculture continues to be met with change through policy and the continuous improvement in research, be it in the form of livestock and crop genetics or mechanisation.

Attendees of Bloom watch on during one of the sheep shearing demonstrations at last year's event

“At Agri Aware our mission is to communicate the work that is being done on Irish farms to continually improve and become more sustainable both from a production and environmental point of view through these advancements.

“This year’s farmyard at Bloom will tell that story to enhance agricultural knowledge and literacy among our target audience, the consumers.