Agri Aware’s Farm Walk & Talk series kicks off next week for 16th consecutive year

Agri Aware’s Farm Walk & Talk series is set to kick off for the 16th consecutive year next Wednesday, February 26th, with three events set to be held in week one of the series.

Gurteen Agricultural College in Co Tipperary is the opening venue of this year’s series with the Agri Aware team off to the Irish Farmers Journal Beef and Sheep Demonstration Farm in Co Offaly on Thursday, February 26th before finishing week one in Salesian Agricultural College in Co Limerick on Friday, February 27th.

Farm Walk & Talk will run from Wednesday February 26th until March 20th with over 4,000 students expected to attend across the 15 events scheduled.

The Agri Aware team, alongside event partners Teagasc, the Irish Farmers Journal and the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science and patrons will be delivering talks and demonstrations on all elements of the Leaving Certificate Agriculture Science curriculum at each of the events.

Chairman of Agri Aware Shay Galvin speaking with Ben Whelan, Aoighinn Higgins, Holly Butler, Evan O'Shea and Kadie O'Keeffe from Ard Scoil na Mara Tramore Co Waterford, at the Agri Aware Farm Walk & Talk event at Kildalton Agricultural College last year

Speaking ahead of the start of next week’s Farm Walk & Talk events, Agri Aware’s executive director Marcus O’Halloran said: “It’s that time of year again, with Farm Walk & Talk set to begin.

“We have increased the number of events again this year, going from 14 last year to 15 this year across 11 locations. We are going to be meeting students from Donegal, down to Cork and back across to the east of the country to Kildare over the next four weeks.

“Farm Walk & Talk is our flagship secondary school event aimed at students studying Agriculture Science and we are thrilled to be rolling it out again this year alongside our event partners and patrons for a 16th consecutive year.

“The time to promote the Leaving Certificate Agriculture Science subject has never been greater and although the event is designed for students already studying the subject, we hope the noise the series makes will ring in the ears of students deciding on their subject choices now who are in 3rd year or Transition Year.

“Events like Farm Walk & Talk are unique and give a real practical hands on experience to students studying the subject. We are also conscious some students may not have been on a farm before and the importance of those students getting to experience that is hugely important.”

Event dates and locations

26-02 Wednesday: Gurteen -Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Tipperary

27-02 Thursday: Irish Farmers Journal Demonstration Farm - Tullamore, Co Offaly

28-02 Friday: Pallaskenry - Teagasc Salesian Agricultural College, Co Limerick

04-03 Tuesday: Clonakilty - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Cork

05-03 Wednesday: Moorepark - Teagasc Research College, Co Cork

06-03 Thursday: Mountbellew - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Galway

07-03 Friday: Mountbellew - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Galway

07-03 Friday: Grange - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Meath

11-03 Tuesday: Ballyhaise - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Cavan

12-03 Wednesday: Ballyhaise - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Cavan

12-03 Wednesday Morning: UCD Lyons Farm, Co Kildare

12-03 Wednesday Afternoon: UCD Lyons Farm, Co Kildare

13-03 Thursday: Kildalton - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Kilkenny

14-03 Friday: Kildalton - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Kilkenny

20-03 Thursday: Donegal