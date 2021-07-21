Ahoghill YFC annual club stock judging competition
Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club held their annual stock judging competition on Tuesday 4th May 2021. Members had to judge all three - beef, sheep and dairy.
Seniors ranked all four animals in each of the categories and then presented their reasoning to the judge and also marked the assessment animal.
Junior members tackled the same task, although instead of giving reasoning for the order they placed the animals in, they had to give an in-depth description to the judge of the assessment animal and state their reasoning for the marks they gave.
The club would like to thank the three judges Ian Small, Sam Watson and Willie Chesney for helping the club with their annual competition and David Gillespie for hosting the event.
Results
Dairy junior
1st - Sarah Chesney
2nd - Andrew Chesney
Dairy senior
1st - Lucy Benton
2nd - Rachel Rea
3rd - Michelle Petticrew
Sheep junior
1st - Andrew Chesney
2nd - Sarah Chesney
Sheep senior
1st - Jonathan Bristow
2nd - Rachel Rea
3rd - Michelle Petticrew
Beef junior
1st - Sarah Chesney
2nd - Andrew Chesney
Beef senior
1st - Stephen Speers
2nd - Mark Kerr
3rd - joint Jonathan Bristow, Rachel Rea and Lydia Gillespie
Members enjoyed this competition as it gave them the opportunity to meet up with all their friends outside as the pandemic had stopped most of this year’s club meetings. Ahoghill YFC will be holding their annual tractor handing competition in the next couple of weeks which will give members another opportunity to meet up and compete.