Ahoghill YFC annual club stock judging competition

Members of Ahoghill YFC taking part in the club's stock judging competition

Seniors ranked all four animals in each of the categories and then presented their reasoning to the judge and also marked the assessment animal.

Junior members tackled the same task, although instead of giving reasoning for the order they placed the animals in, they had to give an in-depth description to the judge of the assessment animal and state their reasoning for the marks they gave.

The club would like to thank the three judges Ian Small, Sam Watson and Willie Chesney for helping the club with their annual competition and David Gillespie for hosting the event.

Results

Dairy junior

1st - Sarah Chesney

2nd - Andrew Chesney

Dairy senior

1st - Lucy Benton

2nd - Rachel Rea

3rd - Michelle Petticrew

Sheep junior

1st - Andrew Chesney

2nd - Sarah Chesney

Sheep senior

1st - Jonathan Bristow

2nd - Rachel Rea

3rd - Michelle Petticrew

Beef junior

1st - Sarah Chesney

2nd - Andrew Chesney

Beef senior

1st - Stephen Speers

2nd - Mark Kerr

3rd - joint Jonathan Bristow, Rachel Rea and Lydia Gillespie