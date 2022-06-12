All change at Mid Tyrone group AGM

On Wednesday 8 June, the Committee met to discuss the up and coming Winter Programme.

Following a quiet few years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, they’re planning a programme that will be enjoyed by everyone over the next number of months. It will include relevant industry talks and social events.

Following the successful recruitment of an additional group manager, Mid Tyrone welcomes Ruth Surgenor, who started in March 2022. Ruth is a graduate of Loughry College and has worked in the agri-food industry since the completion of her BSc (Hons) Food Technology in 2014. Originally from Ballyclare, Ruth now lives in Donemana with her partner William and their son Billy. She is looking forward to getting to know as many of the Mid Tyrone members as possible over the new few months.

Mid Tyrone Group Committee along with group managers Ruth Pollock and Ruth Surgenor.

The Omagh UFU office will be returning to the Omagh Show again this year on Saturday 2 July and look forward to welcoming everyone onto the stand where members will be serving light refreshments. This will be a great opportunity for members to meet with some of the presidential team. The group would like to congratulate the Tyrone Farming Society on their up and coming 180th show and wish them continued success.

Mid-Tyrone group chairman Stephen Brown, encourages all members to support the group as they plan an interesting and engaging Winter Programme.