Ambition to Grow supports 250 local companies to reach new markets and create new jobs

Breandan Hardy, MD Black Forest Joinery Ltd, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and Iain Joannides, Director of Regional Business, Invest NI.

AMBITION to Grow is helping over 250 companies to create good jobs and increase external sales, according to Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald.

First launched in 2022, the Invest NI programme aims to help micro, small and medium sized enterprises to achieve sales outside of Northern Ireland and create employment.

The minister made the announcement during a visit to Newry based interior fit out company Black Forest Joinery, who successfully applied to Ambition to Grow in 2024.

Ms Archibald said: “SMEs are the backbone of our economy. Often based in the heart of communities right across the North, they make a significant contribution to our society and overall prosperity.

“Since the programme began in 2022, Ambition to Grow has helped support over 250 companies. As a result, these companies plan to create over 800 new jobs and sell products and services into new markets. The new external sales have the potential to generate £78 million of new business for these companies by 2027. A significant boost to our economy.

“To see the difference this programme is making here at Black Forest Joinery is wonderful and I know this positive impact is replicated in many businesses, in various sectors, across the North.”

More than half of the companies that have participated on the programme are based outside the Belfast Metropolitan Area, contributing towards a more regionally balanced economy.

Ambition to Grow offers innovative and ambitious enterprises the opportunity to apply for up to £45,000 in funding to expand and grow their business. Successful applicants also become part of Invest NI’s client portfolio.

Managing Director of Black Forest Joinery, Breandan Hardy, said: “We’ve learned a lot from Invest NI and other companies since joining Ambition to Grow. We’ve created four jobs and hired a Business Development Manager to undertake market research and target new customers. This has enabled us to expand our sales, especially in GB and Republic of Ireland.

“With market development support we are also in the process of designing a website and launching our own social media to increase our online presence and grow our sales further.”

Iain Joannides, Director of Regional Business at Invest Northern Ireland, said: “We created Ambition to Grow to support businesses to grow their exports and create good jobs. The majority of companies that have taken part have never worked with us before. Ambition to Grow has allowed us to reach a wider range of businesses, enabling us to support even more small and micro businesses across Northern Ireland.“We’ve also delivered Ambition to Grow programmes dedicated to women entrepreneurs, and for businesses focussed on going green. Along with financial support, this innovative programme provides tailored advice on growing sales and leadership and will help hundreds of companies to scale and grow in markets outside of Northern Ireland.”