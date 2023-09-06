News you can trust since 1963
Annual sale of Blackface Lanark bred sheep at Armoy Mart, prices to £305

The 12th annual sale of Blackface Lanark bred hoggets and ewes at Armoy Mart met with a fine trade for the quality sheep, smaller sheep were harder to sell.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Top price of the day was paid to Mr Tommy Kennedy, Draperstown who received £305 for a pen of hoggets.

Mr Charles Philipps, Draperstown received £300 for a pen of cast ewes.

Leading prices

Tommy Kennedy, Draperstown, 5, £305, 10, £193, 11, £165. Joe Dickson, Draperstown, 11, £270, 11, £255, 11, £210, 11, £205, 11, £200, 11, £175. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, 10, £295, 10, £210, 10, £200, 10, £200. Harry McGilligan, Dungiven, 12, £255, 12, £240, 12, £240, 12, £225, 12, £224, 12, £220. Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, 10, £250, 1, £240, 10, £250, 11, £175.

Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister.