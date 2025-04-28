Another excellent entry of cattle at Newtownstewart, bullocks selling to £2850

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another excellent entry of cattle on offer met a superb trade from start to finish with bullocks selling to £2850 (£2225 over weight and 456ppk).

Heifers selling to £2390, £1745 over weight and 420ppk.

Fat cows to £2560 and 368ppk.

Bullock and bull prices: T R Crawford Droit 625kgs £2850 (456ppk) 615kgs £2560, 560kgs £2300 and £2135, 575kgs £2300, 535kgs £2210, 545kgs £2140, 505kgs £1980, 470kgs £1720 (this consignment of nine bullocks average 554kgs 404.71 ppk and £2243.89ph), R Buchanan Donemana 605kgs £2175, 615kgs £1985, 460kgs £1690; S Stevenson Sion Mills 575kgs £2095, 530kgs £1940, 555kgs £1755; J J Morris Glenhull 540kgs £2090, 595kgs £2040, 515kgs £2000, 505kgs £1980, 490kgs £1900, 470kgs £1790, 425kgs £1780. Raymond Baxter Drumquin 455kgs £1885, 360kgs £1670, 390kgs £1340, 380kgs £1190; D L McFarland Omagh 455kgs £1540, 480kgs £1500, 370kgs £1360, 385kgs £1320; P Connolly Victoria Bridge 400kgs £1525, 390kgs £1500, 360kgs £1290 and £1275 and M McNamee Crockatore 395kgs £1255, 340kgs £1100.

Smaller bullocks sold from £730 up.

Heifer prices: P J Casey 645kgs £2390, 625kgs £2230, 600kgs £2060, 480kgs £1680; S Baxter 570kgs £1990, 510kgs £1765, 490kgs £1685, 515 £1675, 460kgs £1570; S Stevenson 540kgs £1975, 505kgs £1835; J J Morris 470kgs £1790, 395kgs £1590, 375kgs £1530; Gary Hamilton 505kgs £1580, 455kgs £1415 and £1400; Raymond Baxter 420kgs £1420, 360kgs £1390; G McDonnell 355kgs £1490, 325kgs £1180, 370kgs £1130 ; I McCrea 445kgs £1400, 405kgs £1350, 425kgs £1310 and P Connolly 380kgs £1280 and £1275, 350kgs £1275, 370kgs £1250 and £1140.

Other heifers sold from £810 up.

Fat cows: R Pollock 650kgs £368, 735kgs £298, 620kgs £331; Paul McCaffrey 775kgs £330, 770kgs £316; R Baxter 805kgs £294; S Hemphill 635kgs £269; A Donald 465kgs £292; M McNamee 400kgs £306, 520kgs £267, 365kgs £325, 475kgs £248, 520kgs £208 and T Waugh 455kgs £251.

Friesian cows sold from £137 up.