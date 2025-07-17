Another UK gong for Dungannon family firm

Michael and Luke Mackle of Natural Umber.

NATURAL Umber has won a major UK organic food award for its unique apple cider vinegar.

The family owned and managed business, a FoodNI member, last week gained a BOOM Award in the the UK's only awards that recognise and celebrate the burgeoning organic industry.

Officially known as the Best of Organic Market (BOOM) Awards, they honour brands, businesses, and individuals contributing to the organic sector in food, farming, fashion, and beauty.

The awards also champion innovation and acknowledge exceptional organic products. Hosted by the Soil Association, the awards celebrate excellence across the organic sector. They include categories for food and drink, beauty and wellbeing, fashion and textiles, and also recognise outstanding individuals and businesses through ‘Organic for All’ awards.

The awards are chosen by an international team of judges, including food writers of the calibre of the Daily Telegraph’s food expert Xanthe Clay, as well as renowned chef Romy Gill and famed broadcaster Andy Clarke.

There's also a ‘Nation's Favourite Organic Product’ award, chosen by public vote. The awards aim to highlight those who are working to restore nature, health, and a safe climate through organic practices.

A first for Northern Ireland food and drink, Dungannon-based Natural Umber, owned by the Mackle family, one of the leading apple growing and processing enterprises, won the highly competitive category for Organic Oils, Vinegar and Dressings.

Luke Mackle, commercial director at Natural Umber, was thrilled to collect the accolade, saying: “This award is a marvellous boost for us, especially in our target market that already includes high profile customers such as Marks and Spencer food halls in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. We’ll be doing everything to harness the marketing potential of such an important recognition.”

Natural Umber launched its apple cider vinegar in 2018 and has since won UK Great Taste and Blas na hEireann awards. It has been at the forefront of apple cider vinegar, now regarded as offering health benefits such as helping to stabilise blood sugar, improving weight management and better digestion from limited amounts taken.

The company sources apples from orchards covering 350 acres in Tyrone and Armagh. While Natural Umber specialises in cider vinegar, other cider companies such as Long Meadow in Loughgall and Armagh Cider in Portadown also produce vinegar.