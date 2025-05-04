Appetite for knowledge evident at AgriSearch Dairy Conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 300 delegates were in attendance at the Armagh City Hotel for the AgriSearch Dairy Conference.

With dairy farmers making up over half of the attendees, it is testament to the fact that farmers are eager to engage and learn from fellow farmers and industry experts to equip themselves with the latest knowledge and technologies to drive efficiency on their farms.

The presentations covered a range of topics including genomics, nutrition, precision technologies and farm management in the pursuit of driving production and efficiency on farm. Speakers shared their experiences from their own farms and from working with farmers throughout the world.

The panel discussions highlighted the interest from the floor with a steady flow of questions to the speakers. However, what it all boiled down to was the importance of attention to detail and measurement, which was emphasised by every speaker.

Part of the large turnout at the recent AgriSearch Dairy Conference. (Pic: Freelance)

AgriSearch chair, Prof. Gerry Boyle, commenting on the conference said: “It was encouraging to see so many young farmers on the day who were engaged to the very end of the conference. The high-level of audience engagement in the discussion sessions was a testament to the success of the day highlighting the speakers depth of knowledge and attendees interest in their respective experiences.”

Videos from the conference are available on the AgriSearch YouTube channel.

Copies of the slides are available on the AgriSearch website.