Applications sought for 2025 Guildhall Craft Fair

Applications are open now Guildhall Craft Fair stalls in November.

CRAFT designer-makers and artists interested in exhibiting at the 2025 Guildhall Craft Fair can apply online now to host a stall.

The Craft Fair is traditionally the start of the city and district’s Christmas celebrations and will run for three days from Friday until Sunday, November 14-16.

The 29th edition of the event will attract thousands of attendees and runs from 10am until 6pm over the three days.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr said it represents an ideal opportunity for crafters to showcase their products to a wide audience.

“The Guildhall Craft Fair showcases a diverse range of bespoke items created by independent craft designer-makers and artists from across the North West,” she said.

“It takes place under the stunning backdrop of the building’s Main Hall and traditionally attracts over 3,000 visitors all looking for that special gift or purchase for Christmas.

“There is a strict deadline for applications, so I’d encourage crafters to plan ahead and seal their spot now by applying.”

Event Co-ordinator Helena Hasson explained that the Craft Fair has a strong reputation in the industry due to its strict and competitive selection process.

“The Guildhall Craft Fair is well established throughout the craft industry and has become a calendar event within the sector due to the high standard of goods for sale resulting from its strict selection process.

“It is the event of choice for many makers and artists as no imported or bought in work is allowed and all of the goods on display are hand made in Ireland.

“Whether you work in ceramics, textiles, wood, glass, jewellery, leather, print or mixed media, Craft Fair offers a unique platform to share your work with a wide audience.

“We are also inviting applications from artisan food producers as the event features a small food fair in the Whittaker Suite on the ground floor of the Guildhall,” she added.

Local choirs will provide a musical accompaniment in the Main Hall throughout the Craft Fair, helping get visitors into the spirit of the season.

Prospective crafters can apply online now at www.derrystrabane.com/CraftFairApplications and the strict closing date for all applications is Friday, June 20, at noon.