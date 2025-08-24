Ardstewart Beltex Set for on farm sale in Donegal

Wade and Alison McCrabbe are opening the gates for an on farm sale to be held at their farm at Gortaquigley, Raphoe, Co Donegal on Saturday evening 23rd August, 6.30pm.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ardstewart Belters” will feature 72 lots to go under the hammer, with the sale being conducted in a joint collaboration with Denis Barrett Auctions and Harrison and Hetherington.

Ardstewart Beltex are a household name within this popular breed, having produced countless top performing rams that have excelled for pedigree and commercial flocks right across Ireland and the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The McCrabbes have selected 6 shearling rams, 2 stock rams and 4 ram lambs to be included in the sale which includes their top draw for 2025.

Ardstewart Lion King is a real breeders ram lamb with tremendous width and muscle

The sale kicks off with a pen of well grown, flashy shearling rams ready for work. These are sired by proven rams to include Buckles Hope For US All ET and Aramis de Noblehaye, and have top class female genetics on the dams side of their pedigrees.

The stock rams are namely Buckles Hope For Us All ET, who has bred exceptionally well at Ardstewart however due to two crops of daughters now on the ground this active ram is ready for a new home. Ardstewart Jack Knife ET is a two shear going back to Ardstewart Fred Flintstone and Woodies Dapper, with superb progeny on the ground.

For those with their sights on a ram lamb, Ardstewart have a pen of eye catching February and March born lambs to include a son of the highly regarded Ardstewart Armani. This pen features one of Alison’s sale picks “Ardstewart Lion King” who is showing great promise and is sure to attract interest from pedigree flocks. (Lot 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up is a run of tremendous shearling ewes representing all of the best families within the Ardstewart flock. The McCrabbes are confident the quality is consistent in this pen with several gimmers worthy of being selected for flush ewes to introduce new genetics into your flock. Ardstewart Dior is one of the flocks most highly regarded breeding females, and she is dam of both gimmers and aged ewes within the sale.

Ardstewart have a fantastic selection of Beltex shearling and ram lambs catalogued for their on farm sale to be held next Saturday 23rd August, 6.30pm

The decision to disperse the Ardstewart flock of Badger Face Texels was not an easy one, as the McCrabbe’s have been impressed with their performance as a breed since they formed their flock several years ago. However constraints on time due to a busy mobile homes business, and the logistics of running two breeds separately has prompted them to concentrate on the main enterprise of Beltex sheep.

The dispersal comprises of 2 shearling rams 1 aged ram, 4 ram lambs, 5 shearling gimmers, 5 aged ewes, 6 ewe lambs and 4 lots of embryos. These include imported Badger Face Texels which are completely different bloodlines for those wishing to mix their genetics up a bit.

All stock are eligible for export to NI and the UK.