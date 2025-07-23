Argo Tractors Ireland launches pioneering McCormick Clever Cab

The ‘perfect balance of innovation and ergonomics,’ the critically acclaimed McCormick Clever Cab was recently launched at Gurteen Agricultural College in Ballingarry, North Tipperary.

Designed primarily with the operator in mind, the Clever Cab offers superior comfort with its semi-active suspension system and air-conditioned driver’s seat. Its intuitive controls and the DSM Plus display provide a user-friendly experience. McCormick’s digital solutions allow your tractor fleet and farm operations to be managed remotely, improving performance while increasing efficiency, safety and productivity.

Available in the X7 model, and providing 8cm of additional headroom above industry standards, the Clever Cab’s groundbreaking four-post configuration enhances all-round visibility while maintaining full compliance with ROPS (Roll-Over Protective Structures) and, optionally, FOPS (Falling Object Protective Structures) standards.

Speaking at the launch, Kevin Phelan, General Manager, Argo Tractors Ireland said: “In recent decades, the tractor cabin has experienced a significant evolution, having transitioned from a structure which primarily protects drivers from the weather to a fully functional and more highly customised operator environment. And through the design and roll-out of the Clever Cab, Argo Tractors has delivered a facility which provides a more comfortable space for today’s tractor operator.”

Kevin continued: “The modern tractor cabin is, effectively, the operator’s work station. It’s where many of our customers spend their entire working day for weeks and indeed months at a time. The climate-controlled Clever Cab sits on top of power units that are engineered for the most demanding of on-farm and transport tasks, which is why comfort and functionality are equally significant in McCormick’s latest design innovation.”

With cabin glass supplied by Saint-Gobain, the Clever Cab’s innovative spirit extends beyond physical comfort: it’s also a hub of digital efficiency. Its standard 12” DSM Plus (Data Screen Manager Plus) touchscreen monitor, paired with a second 12” digital dashboard with encoder control, offers a seamless user interface. This duo integrates McCormick’s full suite of management software for in-field operations and remote diagnostics.

The roof includes a transparent hatch to monitor high front-loader movements without straining, while the rear window opens up to 75°, which provides greater visibility of towed implements. A high-efficiency carbon filter system ensures operator safety against solid, liquid, or gaseous contaminants, which has earned the McCormick Clever Cab a Class 2 filtration rating.

The McCormick Clever Cab’s four-speaker Alpine audio system, which is also compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, completes the picture.

The Clever Cab, by Argo Tractors, features "the best features of comfort and practicality". Photo: Argo Tractors

Valerio Morra, President of Argo Tractors, said the McCormick Clever Cab incorporates “the best features of comfort and practicality, due to passionately crafted details and decades of manufacturing experience, guaranteeing excellent performance”.

For more on the Clever Cab, visit mccormick.it/clever-cab/