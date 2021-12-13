Artnagullion Fonta is declared Supreme Champion

Artnagullion Fonta, Supreme Champion and top price on the day, 1300gns.

The Reserve Champion title went to County Fermanagh-based Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Gossip ET, Lot 60, a Ewe Lamb.

In the Aged Ewe class, Bodoney Everest ET, Lot 1, from Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon’s Bodoney Flock, Trillick was the class winner.

The Supreme Champion, Artnagullion Fonta, Lot 20, took top price on the day selling to Kenny Preston from Omagh for 1300gns.

The McAllister’s also recorded the second highest price with their runner-up in the Shearling Ewe class, Artnagullion Fable, Lot 21, selling to Russell Tinney from Letterkenny, for 1100gns.

Artnagullion Fonta, Lot 20, was described by judge, Gary Scott from Omagh, as “a real big, correct sheep with great skin and end”.

Sired by Greenall Dennis The Menace the Dam is Artnagullion Angel ET.

The Reserve Champion, Matthew Burleigh’s Ewe Lamb, Matt’s Gossip ET, Lot 60, was described by Gary as “a real flashy Ewe Lamb that handled very well and also had a great skin”.

Sired by Murrays Expert, the Dam is Matt’s Cracker.

“In general terms we had a good show of sheep with some exceptional females in the classes, a credit to the owners,” added Gary.

In the follow-up sale, Matthew Burleigh’s Shearling Ewe, Matt’s Fragile ET, Lot 29, was purchased by Russell Tinney from Letterkenny for 800gns.

Matthew’s third place Shearling Ewe, Matt’s Finance ET, Lot 31, made 700gns selling to J & M O’Connor from Cookstown.

Hugh O’Neill from Glenarm had two Shearling Ewes sell for 640gns each, Lagyveagh Fuschia, Lot 5, and Lagyveagh Forget Me Not, Lot 8, both being purchased by Trevor Smyth from Kilrea.

Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon’s Aged Ewe, Lakeview, Lot 3, was purchased by John Hutchinson from Comber for 600gns.

Sold under the auspices of the Beltex Sheep Society and the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club, a total of 61 MV Accredited and Scrapie Monitored Beltex Pedigree Sheep were listed in the catalogue – 49 in-lamb Shearling Ewes, three Aged Ewes and nine Ewe Lambs.

SHOW RESULTS:

Supreme Champion: Artnagullion Fonta, Lot 20, Shearling Ewe from Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock, Kells.

Reserve Champion: Matt’s Gossip ET, Lot 60, Ewe Lamb from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock, Kinawley.

Class 1 - Aged Ewes:

First: Bodoney Everest ET, Lot 1, Andrew & Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick.

Second: Bodoney Ember ET, Lot 2, Andrew & Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick.

Third: Lakeview, Lot 3, Andrew & Jamie McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick.

Class 2 - Shearling Ewes:

First: Artnagullion Fonta, Lot 20, from Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock, Kells.

Second: Artnagullion Fable, Lot 21, from Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock, Kells.

Third: Matt’s Finance ET, Lot 31, from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock, Kinawley.

Fourth: Glenkeen Franchesca, Lot 13, from F & J Harbinson’s Glenkeen Flock, Limavady.

Class 3 - Ewe Lambs:

First: Matt’s Gossip ET, Lot 60, from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock, Kinawley.

Second: Matt’s Golden Heart ET, Lot 59, from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock, Kinawley.

Third: Coolough Giselle, Lot 53, from John Donaghy’s Coolough Flock, Loughmacrory, Omagh.

Fourth: Coolough Glitter, Lot 58, from John Donaghy’s Coolough Flock, Loughmacrory, Omagh.